 Bihar: Around 1,000 Small Bridges To Be Built In Rural Areas Under 'Mukhyamantri Gramin Setu Nirman Yojana'
Under this scheme, small bridges will be constructed in rural areas on a priority basis. The Rural Works Department (RWD) will construct bridges up to 100 metres in length and Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited will execute these projects," S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image Of A Bridge Under Construction | FPJ

Patna: Around 1000 small bridges will be constructed in rural areas in Bihar where a number of such structures collapsed in the recent past, an official said.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday.

Cabinet Gives Approval For The Launching Of The 'Mukhyamantri Gramin Setu Nirman Yojana'

The cabinet gave its approval for the launching of the 'Mukhyamantri Gramin Setu Nirman Yojana' (MGSNY) under which the bridges will be built, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), said.

Bihar: Agwanani Bridge Connecting Bhagalpur & Khagaria Collapses Again; Visual Surface
article-image

Cabinet Approves Amendments In The Mukhya Mantri Gramin Sadak Unnayan Yojana

The cabinet also approved amendments in the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Sadak Unnayan Yojana with an aim at connecting all-weather roads to all rural habitations in the state.

Roads in rural areas which need immediate repair, will also be part of this scheme, the ACS said after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Bizarre Video: Bridge Constructed In Open Field In Bihar's Araria, No Signs Of Road Or River Around
article-image

The council of ministers also green-lighted a proposal for the construction of three five-star hotels with shopping malls in Patna, on the land of Ashok Patliputra Hotel, Sultan Palace, and Bankipur bus stand premises in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, he said.

"Earlier, approval was given for the construction of three five-star hotels only. Now, it will be five-star hotels along with shopping malls. Permission was also granted to increase the number of rooms in these hotels," he said.

The cabinet approved Bihar Tourism and Market Policy-2024 which focuses on developing various tourism projects by facilitating the private sector.

