Bihar Pensioner Shocked By ₹740 Crore Balance, Bank Says ₹1,100 Withdrawal Slip Showed Technical Error

An 80-year-old pensioner in Bihar's Samastipur was shocked when a Rs 1,100 pension withdrawal receipt showed a bank balance of more than Rs 740 crore. |

Samastipur: An 80-year-old pensioner from Bihar's Samastipur district was left stunned after a transaction receipt showed that he had more than Rs 740 crore in his bank account while withdrawing his monthly pension.

The incident took place in Gavpur village under Nauachak Panchayat in Sarairanjan block. Bharat Ishwar had visited a nearby Customer Service Point (CSP) on Friday evening to withdraw his old-age pension of Rs 1,100.

The money was withdrawn through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS). After the transaction, the receipt showed that the balance in his account was Rs 7,40,68,72,895.78.

रामचंद्र शर्मा अपनी ₹1100 रुपए वृद्धावस्था पेंशन निकालने बैंक गया



लेकिन बैंक कर्मचारी उसका Bank Balance देखकर चौंक गया



रामचंद्र के अकाउंट में ₹75,96,951,951 (₹7.5 खरब) बैलेंस दिखा रहा था



जिससे बाद Bank में अचानक अफरा तफरी मच हैं



बुजुर्ग भी इतने देखकर वही बेहोश...Read News pic.twitter.com/jNs6DHR2V5 — Soniya Deshwal (@ImSoniya24) July 12, 2026

Village buzzes over the receipt

Bharat Ishwar and the CSP operator were both shocked after seeing the huge amount printed on the receipt. Soon, the news spread across the village.

Many villagers gathered to see the receipt and were curious about how such a large amount could appear in the account of a pension beneficiary. The incident quickly became the main topic of discussion in the area.

Bank verifies the actual balance

Wanting to know the truth, Bharat Ishwar visited the Central Bank of India branch in Sarairanjan.

After checking the account, Branch Manager Rohit Kumar informed him that the actual balance in the account was only Rs 500. He said there had been no large transaction in the account and that the passbook would also show the correct balance.

Technical glitch behind the error

The bank manager explained that the amount printed on the withdrawal receipt was the result of a technical error. He said the problem was limited to the receipt and did not affect the customer's bank account.

The branch has informed its regional office about the issue so that the technical problem can be investigated and fixed as soon as possible.

Bank officials also advised customers not to panic if they see unusual balances on transaction receipts. They said customers should immediately visit their bank branch or contact bank officials to verify the actual balance before believing such information.