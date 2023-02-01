Big relief for middle class! FM Sitharaman says no Income Tax for persons with income up to Rs 7 lakh per annum

Nirmala Sitharaman (2019-present) holds the record for delivering the longest speech when she spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21. 5th budget in the Parliament on Feb 1, 2023 is being presented by her |

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that no income tax will be levied on those who earn utmost Rs 7 lakh per annum. "No income tax for people with income up to Rs 7 lakh per annum," she said. She also proposed an increase in rebate limit to income of Rs 7 lakh.

Making the new income tax regime the default tax regime, citizens will have option to use old tax regime.

Highest surcharge reduced from 37 per cent to 25 per cent in new tax regime.

Person with income of Rs 15.5 lakh crore or more will get benefit of up to Rs 52,000

Individual with income of Rs 9 lakh to pay only Rs 45000 as tax. Individual with income of Rs 15 lakh to pay only Rs 1.5 lakh

Reducing number of slab reduced to five, tax exemption limit increased to Rs 3 lakh.

Income Tax slabs under New tax regime

0-3 lakh nil

3-6 lakh 5%

6-9 lakh 10%

9-12 lakh 15%

12-15 lakh 20%

above 15 lakh 30%

