PFRDA pension |

Mumbai: Private-sector employees in India could eventually have access to an assured monthly pension after retirement, as the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) explores a new retirement income model inspired by the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

PFRDA Chairman S Ramann said the regulator is examining ways to introduce a pension framework that combines market-linked investments with predictable retirement benefits, addressing growing demand for financial security among private-sector workers.

UPS-Like Pension Model Under Study

Speaking at the 11th Gatekeepers of Governance event in Mumbai, Ramann described the Unified Pension Scheme as an important model combining the National Pension System (NPS) with defined pension benefits. The UPS framework relies on actuarial calculations and government-backed financial commitments to provide retirement income.

PFRDA is studying whether a similar arrangement could be developed for private-sector employees, who generally lack access to government-backed assured pensions. Ramann highlighted that many individuals continue to prefer predictable monthly pension payments over retirement income dependent entirely on investment performance.

Pension Guarantees Through Insurance

The pension regulator is also holding discussions with the insurance regulator to explore market-based mechanisms for guaranteeing retirement income.

However, Ramann cautioned that pension guarantees involve financial costs and complex risk calculations, making careful planning essential. He indicated that developing such arrangements would require a phased approach.

NPS Investors Prefer Flexibility

Ramann also highlighted changing retirement investment preferences among NPS subscribers. Some government employees preferred retaining their existing NPS accounts rather than switching to UPS, reflecting confidence in market-linked returns and greater control over retirement savings.

Wider Retirement Security Push

PFRDA is focusing on expanding pension coverage as rising life expectancy increases the possibility of retirees exhausting their savings. The regulator wants pension products to become more accessible across income groups, supported by stronger distribution through banks and financial institutions.

The proposed private-sector pension model remains under examination, with no implementation timeline announced. If developed, it could broaden retirement security beyond government employment.

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