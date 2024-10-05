 Big, Famous Thanda Band Is About To Cancel Resold Tickets; Netizens React On Coldplay Concert Chaos
Big, Famous Thanda Band Is About To Cancel Resold Tickets; Netizens React On Coldplay Concert Chaos

The representative emphasised that ticket reselling is illegal in India and that it is not affiliated with any unapproved ticket marketplaces or outside organisations.

G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
BookMyShow | (Representative Image)

BookMyShow, the only company authorised to sell tickets for the Coldplay India Tour, has officially complained against online ticket resellers for the event.

Such tickets that have been sold unethically may also be cancelled, according to a statement released by a BookMyShow representative.

Formal complaint against resellers

A representative for BookMyShow stated, 'BookMyShow has filed a formal FIR (First Information Report) on October 2, 2024, as part of its ongoing campaign against ticket scalping and black marketing of tickets for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025 in India.'

According to the spokesperson, BookMyShow opposes and condemns the resale of tickets, and their position on the matter has not changed. The representative emphasised that ticket reselling is illegal in India and that it is not affiliated with any unapproved ticket marketplaces or outside organisations.

Netizens reaction

A social media user said, 'A big platform that sold tickets for a big, famous Thanda band is about to cancel resold tickets. If you bought tickets from someone, take your money back today; otherwise, it will create huge chaos and no one will pay you back. Lots of FIR coming up.'

Another user on x said, 'They can't do it. Nowhere did they mention tickets are not transferrable. Only selling tickets in premium is illegal in India which is outside of the prerogative of BMS.'

Show will go on as scheduled

According to the statement, there is growing apprehension regarding the Coldplay concert and whether it will be postponed due to legal issues. However, it has been verified that the show will go on as scheduled.

Resold ticket prices

The British pop group Coldplay will make their eighth visit to India when they embark on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, with dates in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025.

The initial cost of the tickets ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 35,000. But on websites like Viagogo, tickets were being resold for significantly more money, from Rs 35,000 to Rs 3 lakh and even more.

On September 22, 2024, emotions were running high as 13 million (1.3 crore) fans logged in and made a rush to purchase tickets. We at BookMyShow have worked hard to ensure that every fan had an equal opportunity to secure tickets as the promoter and official ticketing platform bringing Coldplay to India.

