Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Kumar Mangalam Birla among corporate bigwigs on Padma awardee list

Prominent personalities from every walk of life, be it art, economics, science, technology or policy-making, collectively build a society behind a country. The Republic Day is a celebration of constitutional values, national integration and also the people who represent the country or contribute to it in their own capacity. India Inc has also been a major pillar of the country's economy, as a wealth creator and service provider to almost 1.5 billion citizens.

From financing innovation to philanthropy, there are multiple ways in which entrepreneurs strengthen society, and Sudha Murthy of the Infosys Foundation has been honoured with a Padma Bhushan. Apart from the educator and author who supported Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on his journey, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also received a post-humous Padma Shri.

Among other names associated with India's corporate circles, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, also received a Padma Bhushan for his contribution to trade and industry in India.

Jhunjhunwala received the country's third-highest civilian honour, after investing in a low-cost airline Akasa, along with other ventures such as Aptech and Hungama Entertainment, which he also led as a chairman.

The list of Padma awardees announced on the 74th Republic Day, also included late Mulayam Singh Yadav and tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain.

