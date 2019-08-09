Big Bazaar’s ‘6 Days Mahabachat’ from today

Mumbai: Shopping festival is back with Big Bazaar’s ‘6 Days Mahabachat’. All the shoppers across the country can enjoy mega deals and fabulous discounts across various categories right from food and grocery items to fashion apparel, household items, kitchenware to home décor and electronics. This starts from today and will end on August 15, 2019.

This year, Big Bazaar stores across the country will offer a special preview on August 9, 2019 for its members and for young elders and people with disabilities (PWD). This is an opportunity to shop with convenience, with personal assistance provided in shopping, wheelchair facilities and much more for young elders and PWD’s.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadashiv Nayak, CEO, Big Bazaar, “We are back this year with Big Bazaar’s Mahabachat with a motto to provide a lot more for our consumers. These 6 days are going to be bigger and better providing an opportunity for India to save big and enjoy shopping across various categories under one roof. We invite all our customers to come and shop and make the best of these 6 days at Big Bazaar.”