Big Bazaar signs contract with Ercess Live to take on Big Basket

Ercess Live, a Bangalore-based event MarTech startup has signed a contract with Big Bazaar to help them market their new home delivery services across the South Indian market.

The brand will be leveraging its huge network of influencers in India and a variety of marketing strategies.

Under this collaboration, Big Bazaar is preparing to provide its customers with exceptional shopping offers, benefits of which can be redeemed at the time of checkout.

Ercess Live will be handling the overall aspect of Influencer Marketing for this collaboration.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 02:30 PM IST