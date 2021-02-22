Big Basket claims right over ‘Basket’; Daily Basket calls its ‘corporate bullying’

Online grocery BigBasket sent a legal notice to Coimbatore-based Daily Basket over infringement/ passing off of the trademark and brand BigBasket. Responding to BigBasket via a website, the startup Daily Basket stated the Bangalore-based company is trying to engage them in “endless lawsuits and unlawful intimidations.”

In the notice issued by BigBasket's legal firm to DailyBasket, it stated to discontinue the use of the “deceptively and confusingly similar domain dailybasket.com, or the deceptively and confusingly similar mobile application, or any other identical or deceptively similar domain containing “basket” as its prominent feature thereof, or any website or other digital platform embodying the look and feel of our client’s website at bigbasket.com, or all for your e-commerce business, which amount to flagrant violation of our client’s trademark rights…”

As per the legal notice, BigBasket has given the other entity 15 days to comply with the legal notice and to intimate BigBasket regarding the request within the next seven days. “In the event of non-compliance within the stipulated time period, our client reserves all its rights to avail of all or any legal remedy, which would include a claim for injunction, costs, damages, rendition of accounts, delivery up, seeking imprisonment, fine, etc. under civil and/or criminal laws,” the notice stated. After 15 days if the firm run by Velusamy Kumar and Thangavel Ajithkumar fails to comply, BigBasket will take legal action against the firm, stated the notice.

In addition, BigBasket has also asked the e-commerce company to shell out Rs 2 lakh towards the cost of this legal notice.

Responding to it, Daily Basket stated, “We put this in open so we want to fight them in public. We are a tiny bootstrapped company currently only serving in Coimbatore and about to open our first physical location.” The company stated that their app is completely different just like how their website is completely different from BigBasket’s.

It stated further, “...We will show the truth in public to everyone to see what bigbasket has become. And how a big billion dollar company sees an upcomer as a competition and trying to eliminate us with corporate bullying.”

Meanwhile, according to a news report, BigBasket did not respond to the requests for comment.

At present, BigBasket is in talks with Tata Group for investments.