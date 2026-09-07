BIBA Opens First Australia Store, Indian Fashion Brand Expands Global Retail Footprint

BIBA will open its first Australian store at Melbourne’s Westfield Fountain Gate on September 12, |

Indian clothing retailer BIBA is set to open its first store in Australia, marking an important step in the brand’s international expansion and the growing presence of Indian retailers in overseas markets.

The new outlet will open at Westfield Fountain Gate in Melbourne on September 12, 2026. It will offer Australian shoppers direct access to BIBA’s range of contemporary Indian clothing and occasion wear.

Indian Fashion Gets Wider Reach

The opening represents more than BIBA’s entry into a new country. It also highlights the increasing demand for Indian fashion among consumers in Australia, particularly within the country’s large and growing Indian community.

Until now, many Australian customers largely accessed Indian brands through online platforms or while travelling overseas. BIBA’s physical store will allow shoppers to explore its collections, check fabrics and fits, and purchase products directly in Australia.

The outlet is expected to cater to customers looking for Indian ethnic wear for weddings, festivals, family functions and other special occasions.

New Shopping Destination

The presence of Indian fashion and jewellery retailers at Westfield Fountain Gate could help the shopping centre develop into a destination for Indian occasion wear.

Customers will be able to access multiple elements of the traditional Indian festive and wedding shopping experience at one location, without travelling outside Australia.

BIBA’s entry could also encourage other Indian consumer and lifestyle brands to explore permanent retail outlets in the Australian market.

Over 430 Stores in India

Founded in 1988, BIBA is one of India’s leading women’s clothing retail brands. It offers contemporary Indian fashion, including ethnic wear, fusion clothing and outfits designed for festive and everyday use.

The company has built a wide domestic network of more than 430 stores across 150 cities in India.

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Outside India, BIBA already operates stores in several international markets, including the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

The Melbourne launch will bring BIBA’s physical retail experience to Australian consumers for the first time and strengthen the international visibility of Indian fashion brands.