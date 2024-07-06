Bhumi Pednekar Recommends InstaAstro For Astrology Consultation |

“Chahe Shaadi Mai Deri Ho”, “Career Mai Rukawat '' Ya Phir “Relationship Mai Problems”, find genuine astrologers on the InstaAstro app!

InstaAstro , the fastest-growing astro-tech startup, recently collaborated with Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar. Recording 40 lakhs + seconds of astrological consultation daily, InstaAstro voices out just one purpose - “Quality over Quantity.” Here, astrologers are selected after 5 rounds of strict screening.

Bhumi Pednekar admires the team for having 5 million+ satisfied users on their platform. The “Toilet Ek Prem Katha'' actress finds extreme delight after receiving consultation at InstaAstro for personal and professional life predictions. She says that she found the same comfort talking to an expert there as she would find in a best friend or a mentor, a feeling that she gets from her mom.

InstaAstro’s astrology and spiritual offerings are giving a new direction to the air of faith and belief globally. Here, one can connect with tarot card readers, Vastu experts, numerologists, etc, available 24/7. At the same time, one can access services like Kundli matchmaking, horoscope predictions, compatibility checker, Panchang, gemstone purchasing, Reiki healing, and much more. Their latest additions, the Daily Puja and the E-Puja, have also generated a massive response, testifying to the trust that people have in InstaAstro.

Along with the old and elderly, even the youngsters are turning to astrological guidance on the platform for different concerns, such as marriage, career, relationships and finances. Through the campaign with Bhumi, who represents the modern youth, InstaAstro emphasises the need to connect with trustworthy astrologers who can help someone in times of turmoil and provide guidance.

Today, more than half of the world’s population is glued to their phones. That way, the InstaAstro astrology app is making sure to bridge the gap between customers and reliable astrology experts. It has, by far, stood out for its comprehensive range of services, all designed for an enhanced user experience. With this, their vision to offer 1 billion seconds of daily astrology consultation does not seem far enough.

To learn more, download the InstaAstro astrology app today. Get your first consultation at just 1/-.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.