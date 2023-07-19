Bhumi Pednekar Invests In Chrome Asia Hospitality’s First Boutique Hotel KAIA |

Bollywood Star Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with Mumbai based Chrome Asia Hospitality to invest in the group’s first boutique hotel in Goa. Founded by Pawan Shahri, Dhaval Udeshi and Nikita Shahri, Chrome Hospitality has established in Mumbai’s all day casual-dining space. The brand scaled exponentially in 2022 and went on to develop 1,00,000 sq ft of hospitality space in India and launched five new restaurants in Mumbai under the Chrome Hospitality umbrella.

Aligned with Bhumi’s ethos of slow living, KAIA by Chrome is specially curated for the traveler who seeks ultimate relaxation and is built on the philosophy of slow living.

Commenting on the investment, Bhumi Pednekar, said, "As an actor, I have always sought to explore new avenues, even beyond the silver screen. I place my faith in investing in spaces that create meaningful experiences and KAIA has the power to do just that. Investing in KAIA is a venture that not only aligns with my passion for living life to the fullest, creating unforgettable experiences but also reflects my commitment for responsible hospitality and philosophy of slow living. This venture represents my belief in the transformative power of responsible hospitality, where every stay becomes an opportunity for personal growth and meaningful connections. "

Adding on, Pawan Shahri, Co-founder, Chrome Asia Hospitality, said in a joint statement, “We at Chrome Asia Hospitality hit two major milestones - one being that of venturing into the boutique hotels space and the second of having Bhumi on board as our investor and supporter for our latest venture- KAIA. With Bhumi’s passion for exceptional experiences and our commitment to deliver novel concepts across formats, we are confident of scaling brand KAIA across destinations. We’re just getting started and we can’t wait to unveil KAIA, Goa in all its glory”.

Earlier this year, Chrome announced expansion with a vision to add five new brands across fine dining formats while further strengthening the presence of the existing brands. After launching some of the most sought-after dining destinations in Mumbai, Chrome has reported a profitable journey so far, showing valuable growth to 3X. Growing strength to strength, Chrome Hospitality also plans to focus and lay emphasis on establishing new benchmarks in the hospitality space.

Chrome Asia Hospitality aims to elevate India’s F&B by launching more experience driven restaurants across geographies.