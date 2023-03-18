BHEL wins PSE Excellence Awards | Image: BHEL (Representative)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited on Saturday announced that it has also been awarded the PSE Excellence Award for ‘Contribution of Women and Differently-abled’, in the Maharatna CPSE category, through an exchange filing.

The awards were received by CMD, BHEL, along with Ms. Renuka Gera, Director (IS&P) and Sh. Upinder Singh Matharu, Director (Power) & Director (HR) – Addl. Charge, at the 12th PSE Excellence Awards function in New Delhi.

In addition, the company said among all Public Sector Enterprises, Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, was conferred with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) PSE Excellence Award for ‘CEO/CMD/MD of the Year’ for transformational leadership.

BHEL earlier this month also announced that it had won the CBIP Award for best contribution in solar energy.

BHEL shares

The shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited on Friday closed at Rs 76.40, up by 1.06 per cent.