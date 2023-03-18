 BHEL wins PSE Excellence Awards
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBHEL wins PSE Excellence Awards

BHEL wins PSE Excellence Awards

In addition, Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, was conferred with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) PSE Excellence Award for ‘CEO/CMD/MD of the Year’ for transformational leadership.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
BHEL wins PSE Excellence Awards | Image: BHEL (Representative)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited on Saturday announced that it has also been awarded the PSE Excellence Award for ‘Contribution of Women and Differently-abled’, in the Maharatna CPSE category, through an exchange filing.

The awards were received by CMD, BHEL, along with Ms. Renuka Gera, Director (IS&P) and Sh. Upinder Singh Matharu, Director (Power) & Director (HR) – Addl. Charge, at the 12th PSE Excellence Awards function in New Delhi.

In addition, the company said among all Public Sector Enterprises, Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, was conferred with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) PSE Excellence Award for ‘CEO/CMD/MD of the Year’ for transformational leadership.

BHEL earlier this month also announced that it had won the CBIP Award for best contribution in solar energy.

Read Also
BHEL wins CBIP Award 2022 for 'Best Contribution in Solar Energy’
article-image

BHEL shares

The shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited on Friday closed at Rs 76.40, up by 1.06 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Federal Bank to issue NCDs worth Rs 1,000 cr

Federal Bank to issue NCDs worth Rs 1,000 cr

BHEL wins PSE Excellence Awards

BHEL wins PSE Excellence Awards

Reliance, Infosys investor BlackRock may buy Credit Suisse, prepares bid to rival UBS

Reliance, Infosys investor BlackRock may buy Credit Suisse, prepares bid to rival UBS

SJVN to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Maharashtra for solar power plant

SJVN to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Maharashtra for solar power plant

Aditya Birla Capital allots 5,83,106 shares as ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital allots 5,83,106 shares as ESOP