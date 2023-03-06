BHEL wins CBIP Award 2022 for 'Best Contribution in Solar Energy’

BHEL has been awarded the CBIP Award 2022 for 'Best Contribution in Solar Energy’. The award was received by Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, along with Ms. Renuka Gera, Director (IS&P), BHEL from Sh. R.K. Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, on CBIP Day. CBIP awards are conferred for outstanding contribution to the development of water, power and renewable energy sectors.