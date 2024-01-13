 BHEL Secures ₹15,000 Cr EPC Contract From NLC India For Odisha Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBHEL Secures ₹15,000 Cr EPC Contract From NLC India For Odisha Project

BHEL Secures ₹15,000 Cr EPC Contract From NLC India For Odisha Project

In a regulatory filing, NLC India said the 2,400 MW(3x800 MW) pit head power project will come up at Jharsuguda District in Odisha based on Ultra Super Critical Technology.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
BHEL Secures ₹15,000 Cr EPC Contract From NLC India For Odisha Project | Image: BHEL (Representative)

Integrated lignite and coal mining and power generation company for 2,400 MW pit head greenfield thermal power project in Odisha, the two companies said.

In a regulatory filing, NLC India said the 2,400 MW(3x800 MW) pit head power project will come up at Jharsuguda District in Odisha based on Ultra Super Critical Technology. EPC contract scope includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of equipment such as boilers, turbines, generators, balance of plants and others.

"The entire power of 2,400 MW is tied up with the states of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala and Puducherry and PPAs (power purchase agreement) already executed," NLC India said.

The coal linkage is available from 20 MTPA Talabira II & III OCP mines of NLC India which is already operational from the year 2020 in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts of Odisha. The water required for the project is linked from Hirakud Reservoir. Boilers will be designed to suite the co-firing of Bio mass as part of Green initiative.

Read Also
Citigroup Plans 10% Workforce Reduction, Targeting To Lay Off 20,000 Employees In Next Two Years In...
article-image

The first unit of project is scheduled for commissioning in the FY 2028-29. Being a pit head thermal power project, the variable cost will be competitive and NLC India, will be generating and providing low-cost power to its beneficiaries, the company said.

According to BHEL, the equipment for the project will be manufactured at its Trichy, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Bengaluru, Ranipet, Bhopal, Rudrapur and Varanasi plants. As to the order size, BHEL said: "In excess of Rs 15,000 crore excluding taxes & duties."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BHEL Secures ₹15,000 Cr EPC Contract From NLC India For Odisha Project

BHEL Secures ₹15,000 Cr EPC Contract From NLC India For Odisha Project

TPF Meet: India Flags Delay In US Visa Process For Domestic Businesses

TPF Meet: India Flags Delay In US Visa Process For Domestic Businesses

Citigroup Plans 10% Workforce Reduction, Targeting To Lay Off 20,000 Employees In Next Two Years In...

Citigroup Plans 10% Workforce Reduction, Targeting To Lay Off 20,000 Employees In Next Two Years In...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 13: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 13: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: HCL Technologies Net Profit Rises To ₹1,523 Cr; Wipro Net Profit Falls To...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: HCL Technologies Net Profit Rises To ₹1,523 Cr; Wipro Net Profit Falls To...