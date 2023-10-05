BHEL Pays ₹88 Cr Final Dividend For FY23 To Government Of India | Image: BHEL (Representative)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has paid a final dividend of Rs.88 Crore for the year 2022-23 to the Government of India, the company announced on Thursday through an exchange filing.

To this effect, a cheque towards the final dividend on the equity (63.17 per cent) held by the Government of India, was presented to Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon’ble Union Minister of Heavy Industries by Dr. Nalin Shinghal, Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL, in the presence of Sh. Kamran Rizvi, Secretary (HI).

Directors on the board of BHEL and senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries were also present on this occasion.

Significantly, the total dividend paid to the company's shareholders for FY 2022-23 amounts to over Rs.139 Crore.

BHEL Shares

The shares of BHEL on Thursday afternoon at 3:08 pm IST were trading at Rs 127.65, down by 0.08 per cent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)