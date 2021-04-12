BHEL organises Communication Fortnight

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has organised its first ever Communication Fortnight – ‘Abhivyakti’, which was inaugurated by Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, through a virtual platform. The program, which is aimed at improving communication for bringing about better employee engagement, is being organised across all the units of BHEL around the country.

Addressing a pan-India cross-section of employees, Dr. Shinghal stressed on the role of timely, truthful and complete communication in developing faith, confidence & commitment amongst employees and that communication needs to be a two-way effort. “We need to go beyond the fortnight. The program should lay the foundation, and communication across the organisation should be made much more effective and on a sustained basis, so that we all have complete clarity about our roles & objectives. We know what we want to achieve and we march purposefully toward our objectives and targets,” he said.

The fortnight includes talks and interactive sessions of employees and the management, function heads, professionals and domain experts, in addition to contests, competitions and knowledge sharing across the company.