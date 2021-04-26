BHEL Haridwar starts supply of medical oxygen to hospitals

In the midst of the National crisis due to ongoing Covid pandemic, the Haridwar Unit of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has come forward to supply gaseous oxygen to supplement the availability of medical oxygen in state.

BHEL Haridwar has already started the production of Oxygen and refilling of gaseous oxygen cylinders. Oxygen being supplied to treat critically ill Covid patients at various hospitals in Haridwar and near districts and towns

Speaking on this initiative, Executive Director, Haridwar, Sanjay Gulati said BHEL is “committed to doing as much as possible” to help India's fight against Covid-19. He said BHEL has always stood with the nation in times of need and will continue to support the nation in all possible ways in this war against the pandemic.

BHEL has appointed P.K. Srivastava, AGM (HR) as the nodal officer for this purpose, mobile number 9411111570. A.K. Kataria, SDGM (WEX), mobile 9837089430 and Surendra Kumar, AGM (CFFP) mobile 9410395614 have been appointed for coordination activities.