e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBHEL awarded the CBIP Award 2022 for 'Best Contribution in Solar Energy’

BHEL awarded the CBIP Award 2022 for 'Best Contribution in Solar Energy’

The award was received by Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, along with Renuka Gera, Director (IS&P), BHEL from R.K. Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, on CBIP Day

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
BHEL awarded the CBIP Award 2022 for 'Best Contribution in Solar Energy’ | Image: BHEL (Representative)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced that the company has been awarded the CBIP Award 2022 for 'Best Contribution in Solar Energy’, via an exchange filing.

The award was received by Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, along with Renuka Gera, Director (IS&P), BHEL from R.K. Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, on CBIP Day.

CBIP awards are conferred for outstanding contribution to the development of water, power and renewable energy sectors.

Read Also
ITC Ltd incorporates ITC Fibre Innovations Ltd as wholly-owned subsidiary
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BHEL awarded the CBIP Award 2022 for 'Best Contribution in Solar Energy’

BHEL awarded the CBIP Award 2022 for 'Best Contribution in Solar Energy’

ITC Ltd incorporates ITC Fibre Innovations Ltd as wholly-owned subsidiary

ITC Ltd incorporates ITC Fibre Innovations Ltd as wholly-owned subsidiary

Gold prices rise, silver remains unchanged in early trade

Gold prices rise, silver remains unchanged in early trade

'More optimistic than ever about India's progress': Bill Gates writes in official blog after meeting...

'More optimistic than ever about India's progress': Bill Gates writes in official blog after meeting...

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 4: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 4: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities