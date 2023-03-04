BHEL awarded the CBIP Award 2022 for 'Best Contribution in Solar Energy’ | Image: BHEL (Representative)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced that the company has been awarded the CBIP Award 2022 for 'Best Contribution in Solar Energy’, via an exchange filing.

The award was received by Dr. Nalin Shinghal, CMD, BHEL, along with Renuka Gera, Director (IS&P), BHEL from R.K. Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, on CBIP Day.

CBIP awards are conferred for outstanding contribution to the development of water, power and renewable energy sectors.

Read Also ITC Ltd incorporates ITC Fibre Innovations Ltd as wholly-owned subsidiary