BHEL Appoints Tajinder Gupta As Director Of The Company

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Tajinder Gupta as Director (Power) on the Board of BHEL effective from the date of his assumption of charge of the post i.e. September 20, 2023 to hold office till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Tajinder Gupta was inducted as Director (Power) on the Board of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) effective from September 20, 2023.

He has over 34 years of experience in Project Management, concept to commissioning of Power projects across various states in India. At NTPC Ltd. he was instrumental in development of large size greenfield and brownfield power projects, besides operating and maintaining NTPC’s vast fleet of operating power stations.

He headed the construction team at Khargone (2x660 MW), which is having Ultra Supercritical parameters. In merely two years of his appointment, Gupta as Business Unit Head, turned around the construction activities at 3x660 MW North Karanpura STPP in Jharkhand. He has been at the centre of ESG evolution that led to the commissioning of first unit of the North Karanpura STPP with the latest AirCooled Condensation technology, which reduces water consumption in a power plant by 65 percent.

The shares of BHEL on Wednesday at 12:03 pm IST were at Rs 125, down by 1.15 percent.

