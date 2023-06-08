 BHEL Appoints Ramesh Mawaskar As An Independent Director
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
BHEL Appoints Ramesh Mawaskar As An Independent Director | Image: BHEL (Representative)

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) today announced the appointed Ramesh Patlya Mawaskar as an Independent Director on the Board of BHEL with effect from June 8, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Mawaskar is a Commerce graduate from Amravati University and has also done M.A. (Public Admin.) from K.K.S.V. Ramtek University. His area of specialization includes Management and Administration. He started his career at very young age with Government of Maharashtra and held various positions at different level.

He had an extensive experience of more than 29 years in public services viz., controlling of Public Distribution System (PDS), Inspection & Supervision of all Government food warehouse and PDS at various divisions. He took voluntary retirement from the position of Dy. Commissioner in Food and Civil Supply Department.

BHEL shares

The shares of BHEL on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 84.60, up by 0.48 per cent.

article-image

