BHEL Appoints Bani Varma As Director - Industrial Systems & Products Of The Company | Image: BHEL (Representative)

BHEL on Tuesday announced that the company has appointed Bani Varma as the Director (Industrial Systems & Products) of the Public Sector Engineering and Manufacturing Enterprise, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Prior to this, Varma was spearheading BHEL’s Transportation Business segment as well as the company’s Electronics Division (EDN) manufacturing unit at Bengaluru.

As Head of BHEL’s Transportation Business & Systems Group, she was responsible for BHEL’s diversification initiatives in the rail transportation business and strategised to secure the Vande Bharat trains manufacturing cum maintenance order for the company. Apart from this, as head of EDN, she was responsible for engineering and production of BHEL’s power & defence business related control equipment and propulsion electrics for Indian Railways.

She has also handled various key positions in the company including Corporate Strategic Management, Project Management, Marketing of Industrial Products (Electrical), Captive Power Plants, etc.

BHEL shares

The shares of BHEL on Tuesday at 1:23 pm IST were at Rs 129.40, up by 2.33 percent.