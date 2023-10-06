 BHEL pays Rs 88 crore final dividend to Government of India for FY23
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryBHEL pays Rs 88 crore final dividend to Government of India for FY23

BHEL pays Rs 88 crore final dividend to Government of India for FY23

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 02:06 AM IST
article-image

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Thursday said it has paid Rs 88 crore as final dividend to Government of India for fiscal year 2022-23. A cheque towards the final dividend on the equity (63.17 per cent) held by Government of India was presented to Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey by BHEL Chairman and Managing Director Nalin Shinghal, it said in a BSE filing. The total dividend paid to the company's shareholders for FY 2022-23 amounts to over Rs 139 crore.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Babus, mantris & buzz: Jaishankar and Doval key architects of Modi’s global image?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Jaishankar and Doval key architects of Modi’s global image?

BHEL pays Rs 88 crore final dividend to Government of India for FY23

BHEL pays Rs 88 crore final dividend to Government of India for FY23

President of India and Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs grace the 55th Foundation Day of...

President of India and Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs grace the 55th Foundation Day of...

RECPDCL inks Implementation Contracts and DDF Agreements for Gujarat with AMISPs

RECPDCL inks Implementation Contracts and DDF Agreements for Gujarat with AMISPs

Babus, mantris & buzz: PM did not mention any leaders name in MP

Babus, mantris & buzz: PM did not mention any leaders name in MP