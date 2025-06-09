 Bharti Airtel Signs Strategic Agreement With Ericsson, "Goal Of Creating A Future-Ready Network," Says Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBharti Airtel Signs Strategic Agreement With Ericsson, "Goal Of Creating A Future-Ready Network," Says Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Signs Strategic Agreement With Ericsson, "Goal Of Creating A Future-Ready Network," Says Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel

By leveraging Intent-Based NOC Operations, we will enable Airtel to unlock wider service diversification to meet customer needs, thereby enabling new revenue opportunities for Airtel,” said Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, Ericsson. Ericsson’s longstanding partnership with Bharti Airtel spans over 25 years.

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi:Bharti Airtel on Monday signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Ericsson where the Swedish giant will manage Airtel services across 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks and Network Slicing.The partnership will see Ericsson manage Airtel’s pan-India network through its state-of-the-art Network Operations Centre (NOC) while scaling FWA and Network Slicing across the country.

“We are excited to enhance our strong collaboration with Ericsson as we pursue our goal of creating a future-ready network that delivers an exceptional experience for our customers.

Read Also
100GB Google One Storage Free For 6 Months, Bharti Airtel And Google Partnership
article-image

We believe that these innovative technologies will empower us to meet the growing data demands of consumers in a digitally connected India,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel.

The agreement underscores Ericsson’s leadership in managed services and reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional value to Airtel customers.“This milestone agreement with Bharti Airtel reinforces our commitment to helping Airtel deliver the best possible experience for its customers.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'

By leveraging Intent-Based NOC Operations, we will enable Airtel to unlock wider service diversification to meet customer needs, thereby enabling new revenue opportunities for Airtel,” said Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson.Ericsson’s longstanding partnership with Bharti Airtel, spanning over 25 years, encompasses multiple generations of mobile communications technology.

Notably, this announcement follows closely on the heels of Bharti Airtel’s collaboration with Ericsson on 5G Core to drive 5G evolution.Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa.

Read Also
Corporate Investments Hike To ₹28.50 Lakh Crore, Core Infrastructure Industries Play Lead Role
article-image

The company also has its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities. Last month, Bharti Airtel and Google announced a partnership that brings Google One cloud storage subscription service for Airtel customers, helping address the mounting challenge of limited device storage.

All postpaid and Wi-Fi customers will get access to six months of 100 GB Google One cloud storage at no extra cost. They will also be able to share this storage with up to five additional people.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg