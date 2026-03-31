Bharti Airtel Secures $1 Billion Investment In Nxtra, Targets AI Data Center Expansion

Bharti Airtel has announced a 1 billion dollar investment in its subsidiary Nxtra Data Limited on March 30, 2026. |

New Delhi: As demand for AI and cloud infrastructure surges, Airtel is doubling down on its data center business, bringing in global investors to accelerate expansion and capture a growing share of India’s digital infrastructure market.

Airtel’s subsidiary Nxtra will receive 1 billion dollars in fresh capital from a consortium led by Alpha Wave Global, which is investing 435 million dollars, alongside Carlyle with 240 million dollars, and Anchorage Capital with 35 million dollars. Airtel will contribute the remaining amount while retaining a controlling stake, with final shareholding subject to post-closing adjustments.

Nxtra plans to use the funds to significantly expand its data center footprint and service offerings across India. Currently operating around 300 MW capacity, the company aims to scale up to 1 GW in the coming years, targeting roughly 25 percent market share while catering to enterprises, hyperscalers, and government clients.

Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal indicated that Nxtra has built a highly advanced and sustainable data center network and is leveraging artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance and energy efficiency. He suggested that partnerships with global investors will help accelerate expansion and deliver next-generation digital infrastructure at scale.

The investment comes amid rapid growth in India’s data center sector, driven by rising cloud adoption and digital transformation. Nxtra, which operates 14 core data centers and over 120 edge facilities, is also expanding AI-ready campuses in cities such as Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

With a strong operational base and new capital infusion, Airtel is positioning Nxtra as a key growth engine within its broader digital and enterprise portfolio.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.