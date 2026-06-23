 Bharti Airtel Increases Airtel Africa Stake To 79%, Allots 14.67 Crore Shares To ICIL
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Bharti Airtel Increases Airtel Africa Stake To 79%, Allots 14.67 Crore Shares To ICIL

Bharti Airtel on Monday completed the acquisition of a 16.3 percent stake in its UK-listed subsidiary, Airtel Africa, from Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL). This transaction increases Bharti Airtel's effective stake in Airtel Africa to approximately 79 percent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 23, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Bharti Airtel Increases Airtel Africa Stake To 79%, Allots 14.67 Crore Shares To ICIL
Bharti Airtel on Monday completed the acquisition of a 16.3 percent stake in its UK-listed subsidiary, Airtel Africa. |

Mumbai: Bharti Airtel on June 22, 2026, completed the acquisition of 595,204,251 shares, representing a 16.3 percent stake, in Airtel Africa from Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL). The company announced this in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Preferential Allotment to ICIL

Following the acquisition, a Special Committee of Directors for Preferential Issue approved the allotment of 146,761,335 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 5 each to ICIL on a preferential basis.

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Increased Stake in Airtel Africa

This transaction increases Bharti Airtel’s effective stake in its UK-listed subsidiary, Airtel Africa, to approximately 79 percent. The move was approved by the company’s Board of Directors and shareholders.

ICIL’s Holding in Bharti Airtel

After the preferential allotment, ICIL now holds approximately 3.25 percent of Bharti Airtel’s total post-issue equity share capital. This marks a change in the ownership structure following the share swap arrangement.

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Bharti Airtel Paid-up Capital

Bharti Airtel’s paid-up equity share capital has increased to Rs 31,201,606,575. This is divided into 6,240,043,648 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each and 1,110,668 partly paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each, with a paid-up value of Rs 1.25 each. All necessary statutory and regulatory approvals for the composite transaction have been received.

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