Bharti Airtel Announces Closure Of ₹401.25 Per Share Final Call Payment For Partly Paid Shares

Bharti Airtel Limited has informed stock exchanges about newspaper advertisements announcing the closure of the First and Final Call payment period for its partly paid-up equity shares. |

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has completed the final stage of collecting pending payments from shareholders holding partly paid-up equity shares, marking a key step toward converting those shares into fully paid equity.

The telecom company published reminder advertisements in Business Standard newspapers on 16 March 2026, informing investors that the payment period for the First and Final Call would close the same day. Shareholders holding partly paid-up shares were required to pay Rs 401.25 per share, including Rs 3.75 toward face value and Rs 397.50 toward premium, on 392,287,662 outstanding partly paid equity shares.

According to the notice published in the newspapers shown on page two of the filing, the payment window opened on 2 March 2026 and closed on 16 March 2026, giving shareholders 15 days to complete the payment process. Payments could be made through multiple methods, including online ASBA through Self-Certified Syndicate Banks, physical ASBA applications submitted to designated bank branches, or online trading platforms offered by brokers.

The company indicated that any delay beyond 16 March 2026 would attract interest at the rate of 10 percent per annum until the actual payment date. Bharti Airtel also noted that partly paid-up shares could face consequences, including adjustment against future dividends or potential forfeiture in accordance with the company’s Articles of Association and the terms of the offer.

Trading in the partly paid-up equity shares had been suspended earlier in February 2026 due to the final call. Once shareholders complete the payment, the shares will be converted into fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each. The company expects the allotment and corporate action process to be completed within about two weeks after the final payment date, after which the fully paid shares will be available for trading on stock exchanges.

Disclaimer: This article has been generated solely from information contained in the company’s stock exchange filing and the newspaper advertisement reproduced in the provided document dated 16 March 2026. No external sources or additional reporting have been used beyond the contents of the provided PDF.