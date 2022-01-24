BharatPe 'postpe' dominates BNPL market, Clocks annualized TPV of Rs. 2,400 cr in 3 months

BharatPe, one of India's fastest-growing fintech companies, announced that its recently launched 'Buy Now Pay Later' product, 'postpe', has emerged as one of the fastest growing products in the BNPL industry, with an annualized TPV of Rs. 2,400 crores in just 3 months of its launch.

The company stated that 'postpe' is now a formidable player in the extremely competitive BNPL space, having facilitated disbursals to 300,000 consumers in the first quarter of its launch.

The company added that postpe is expected to grow 2x in the last quarter of the financial year and the company is targeting closing the last quarter of FY22 with an annualized TPV of Rs. 4,500 crores.

Speaking on the milestone, Suhail Sameer, Chief Executive Officer, BharatPe said on the launch, "The idea behind postpe was simple - to make EMI and credit available for everyday purchases made by a customer, irrespective of the ticket size. Over the last 3 months, we have been able to facilitate credit to 3 lakh plus customers and are hoping to touch 8 Lakh customers by March.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 06:06 PM IST