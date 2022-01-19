BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover goes on voluntary leave amid controversy

BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover, is facing a controversy over alleged using inappropriate language against Kotak Mahindra Bank's staff, and has announced voluntary leave till March-end, the fintech company said.

This move comes after he allegedly used inappropriate language against Kotak Group staffers and an ongoing tussle with the bank.

The company stated that the board has accepted Ashneer's decision which we agree is in the best interests of the company, employees and investors.

"Ashneer has co-built BharatPe from scratch and his decision is consistent with his passionate commitment to the future success of the company," the company added.

Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Grover had sent a legal notice to Kotak Mahindra Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Uday Kotak and some of his senior management, accusing the bank of failing to secure financing and allocation of shares in an IPO launched by Nykaa, the reports said.

