 BharatPe CBO Steps Down For Entrepreneurial Journey
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBharatPe CBO Steps Down For Entrepreneurial Journey

BharatPe CBO Steps Down For Entrepreneurial Journey

Bahl joined the company in 2020 as head of operations and was elevated to Chief Operating Officer, before assuming his present role of CBO for Merchant Lending.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
BharatPe CBO Steps Down For Entrepreneurial Journey | BharatPe website

Fintech platform BharatPe's Chief Business Officer Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl is leaving the company after about four years of service, the company confirmed.

Bahl's exit follows a series of exits of top executives from the Gurugram-based company.

Bahl joined the company in 2020 as head of operations and was elevated to Chief Operating Officer, before assuming his present role of CBO for Merchant Lending.

Read Also
PhonePe Forays Into Stock Trading Segment With Share.Market Platform
article-image

"We would like to confirm that Mr. Bahl is moving on from BharatPe to pursue his entrepreneurial passions. He has been an integral part of the organisation and contributed to the growth of the company. We thank him for his contribution to BharatPe's journey and wish him all the best for future endeavours," a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the merchant lending business has grown significantly over the last year, "under the able guidance of an experienced leadership team", reaffirming that the exit will not impact operations.

Bahl is a venture partner with Bharat Founders Fund, and has stints with Paytm and Airtel Payments Bank. He was CBO at insurance company Roadzen before joining BharatPe.

Read Also
YES Bank Goes Live With UPI Interoperability On CBDC
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jio Financial Services Shares Hit Upper Circuit Limit For Third Straight Trading Session

Jio Financial Services Shares Hit Upper Circuit Limit For Third Straight Trading Session

Rail Vikas Nigam Emerges As Lowest Bidder From Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation

Rail Vikas Nigam Emerges As Lowest Bidder From Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation

Ajanta Pharma Receives Final Approval From US FDA For Topiramate Extended Release Capsules

Ajanta Pharma Receives Final Approval From US FDA For Topiramate Extended Release Capsules

BSE Revises Expiry Day Of S&P BSE BANKEX Index Derivatives Contracts To Monday, Effective From...

BSE Revises Expiry Day Of S&P BSE BANKEX Index Derivatives Contracts To Monday, Effective From...

BharatPe CBO Steps Down For Entrepreneurial Journey

BharatPe CBO Steps Down For Entrepreneurial Journey