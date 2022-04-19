BharatPe appoints Smriti Handa as Chief Human Resources Officer

BharatPe announced the appointment of Smriti Handa as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. In her new role, Handa will be working closely with the senior leadership team at BharatPe and will focus on strengthening the organisational culture and HR practices in the company with the objective of building BharatPe as an employer of choice. This is the first key leadership appointment by BharatPe this year, the company said in a press statement.

An alumnus of SRCC, Delhi University and MDI, Gurgaon, Handa has vast experience across organisations like Reckitt, Philips and Airtel, in global and local roles. Prior to joining BharatPe, Handa was HR Head, Reckitt Hygiene- SoA before taking over as Global Talent Acquisition Director.

Welcoming the new CHRO, Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe said, “With Smriti on board with us to lead the People function, we are looking forward to prepare ourselves for the next level of growth for the brand. With Smriti joining our team, we are confident that she will be able to implement the right processes and programs that will create an environment that attracts, retains and develops high potential talent at BharatPe.”

Smriti Handa, CHRO, BharatPe, said, “I am excited to be foraying into the startup world. My personal conviction about the organisational purpose, business growth trajectory and leadership’s intent to leverage culture to create a long-term sustainable business made this an easy decision. ”

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 05:08 PM IST