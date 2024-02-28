Bharat Tex 2024: Garment Industry Thanks PM Modi For His Assurance Of Fullest Support To Textiles Industry

PM Modi At Bharat Tex 2024 event | PTI

New Delhi 28th February 2024: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Tex 2024, one of the largest-ever global textile events to be organized in the country at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhumi in New Delhi on 26th February 2024.

Applauding the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision for the textiles industry, Shri Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman AEPC said, “We are grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his tireless efforts toward making India a developed nation. His mantra of boosting textiles exports through 5F vision will energise the textiles exports sector and lead to further employment generation.”

Commenting on Bharat Tex Shri Sekhri said, “Bharat Tex Expo 2024 will set the tone for the realization of true potential in textiles trade. It will ensure India its due place in terms of branding and positioning which has been due since long. For such a long time we did not have an international show of such a global standard and scale. It's India’s moment in textiles trade.”

We are working on sustainability and ethical production practices by ensuring ESG compliance which will give us an edge in the international market, Shri Sekhri added. AEPC has set the target to reach 40 billion USD of RMG exports by 2030.

Shri Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General AEPC stated that, “Many global organizations & international trade bodies including IDH, WGSN, Better Cotton Initiative, BSI Responsible Sourcing Network, ITMF, International Apparel Federation, ITME, BGMEA, Cotton Egypt Association are partnering with Bharat Tex 2024 to facilitate discussion and deliberations on issues like global trends in Textiles and Apparel, sustainability, circularity, traceability, industry 4.0, innovation, green financing among others. Several international speakers are participating in the knowledge sessions on topics on contemporary relevance & interest, which will help us understand international perspective on the challenges and opportunities in the textiles sector.”

Event Sees Participation Of Renowned World Companies

The event has received overwhelming participation from various renowned international companies including Fortum, Lenzing, H&M, Target, Anko, CIEL Group, Busana Group, Hyosung Corporation, Brandix Apparels, Teijin Ltd, Perennials and Sutherland LLC, MAS Holdings, Coats Group, Poeticgem Ltd, Italiya Inc Japan, Warp-N-Weft Designs, Janki Overseas, and Cotton Council International, among others, Shri Thakur added.

Further Shri Thakur stated that, “The event will feature 50+ knowledge sessions with confirmed participation from CXO level speakers, including representatives from Bestseller, GAP, KAS Group, H&M, Louis Vuitton, Tommy Hilfiger, Kohls, Teijin, Toray, Coats, Nike, PVH, Perennials, YKK, Lenzing, Hugo Boss, Levis Strauss, Super Dry, Target and many others. Participation of foreign buyers from 100+ countries, ministerial and business delegations from key textiles countries and enthusiastic participation of major textile states of the country have given the event an altogether different dimension and taken the global expo to the next level.

Union Minister for Commerce & Industry and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshana Jardosh were present on the occasion among others.