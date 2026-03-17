'Bharat Taxi Has 21.34 Lakh Users, 2.31 Lakh Drivers So Far': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah highlights Bharat Taxi’s rapid growth with over 21 lakh users and 2.31 lakh drivers since launch | File Photo

New Delhi, Mar 17: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said cooperative-led ride-hailing platform Bharat Taxi has 21.34 lakh registered users and 2.31 lakh drivers as of March 1. Bharat Taxi, established by eight national cooperative institutions, was officially launched on February 5.

Platform expands presence across key cities

"As on March 1, 2026, Bharat Taxi has 21.34 lakh registered users and 2.31 lakh registered Sarathis (drivers)," Shah said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

As of now, the Bharat Taxi service is functional in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad (Delhi-NCR) and in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Somnath and Dwarka (Gujarat).

Bharat Taxi targets to expand its service in a phased manner across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, offering services up to 'tehsil' levels across the country over the next three years, he said.

Zero-commission model and driver benefits highlighted

The minister said the Bharat Taxi platform operates on a zero-commission model, with direct distribution of profits to drivers, offering a homegrown and indigenous alternative to investment-driven aggregator platforms.

Bharat Taxi has a transparent fare structure, a user-friendly mobile ride-booking interface, real-time vehicle tracking, and support for multilingual interfaces, along with 24/7 customer support to enable sarathis to participate in cooperative ownership while ensuring sustainable growth of the platform.

The platform has entered into Memoranda of Understanding with institutions for digital payment integration, banking and financial services, and insurance support to drivers to strengthen operational transparency and driver welfare.

Women-focused features and future plans

Further, Bharat Taxi has launched a women-focused ‘Sarthi Didi’ feature to encourage women’s employment as drivers and enhance safety for women passengers by facilitating women to hire women-driven taxi options, besides incorporating safety features like SOS, live location tracking, and dedicated 24x7 customer support.

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Shah said Bharat Taxi is exploring several passenger engagement features for driver welfare, including the possibility of a voluntary tipping option for Sarathis within the applications.

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