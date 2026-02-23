‘Drivers Are Owners Of Bharat Taxi; We Aim To Make Them Wealthy’: Amit Shah Outlines Important Rules For Ride-Hailing Service

‘Drivers Are Owners Of Bharat Taxi; We Want Them To Earn Well’: Amit Shah Outlines Important Rules For Ride-Hailing Service |

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses drivers of Bharat Taxi, referred to as Saarthis, at a dedicated event, outlining the rules and vision behind the government-backed cooperative ride-hailing service. Shah emphasised that unlike private aggregator platforms, Bharat Taxi would treat its drivers not as service providers, but as owners of the enterprise.

"Drivers are the owners of Bharat Taxi. We want them to earn well," Shah told the gathering of Saarthis, drawing a sharp contrast with existing private cab aggregators that he said were designed primarily to enrich their corporate owners.

Bharat Taxi to charge drivers Rs. 500 for onboarding

Addressing one of the most striking aspects of the model, Shah outlined that the entry barrier for ownership would be minimal. "Our objective is to make the owner prosperous. The only difference is , you are the owner. You only need to invest Rs. 500," he said.

This nominal investment at the time of onboarding formally registers each Saarthi as a stakeholder in the cooperative, giving them both a voice in decisions and a share in profits, a departure from the gig economy model where drivers have no equity stake in the platforms they work for.

Bharat Taxi: The 80-20 profit model

Shah laid out the financial structure of the cooperative in clear terms. "Suppose Bharat Taxi earns Rs. 25 crore; 20 percent of that will be deposited into the company's account as your share. The remaining 80 percent will be distributed based on taxi operations. This means that apart from the fare income, you will also earn profit," he explained.

The 20 percent retained by the company is intended to keep the model sustainable and fund operations, while the 80 percent flows back directly to Saarthis - a structure designed to ensure maximum earnings at the driver level.

Shah asks drivers to be patient for the first three years

Shah tempered expectations, asking Saarthis to trust the long-term vision of the cooperative. "However, patience will be required for the first three years," he said, adding that the fixed rental income would continue in the interim period. "Right now, you are going to get the fixed rent. But you are the owner, so you should have a share in the profit as well. So this share is going to come, but you will have to be patient for the first three years."

Bharat Taxi is not a private company, but a co-operative

Reiterating the philosophical distinction that sets Bharat Taxi apart, Shah was unequivocal about its purpose. "The objective of Bharat Taxi is not to earn profits like a private company, but to strengthen people," he said. "The accounts will remain transparent and accessible to you. Therefore, instead of treating it like a private company, it should function on cooperative principles. Bharat Taxi will not exploit you."

He reiterated that the goal was fundamentally different from mainstream platforms. "Currently, private companies in the taxi service sector aim to make the company owner wealthy. Bharat Taxi also aims to make the owner wealthy. The only difference in the cooperative sector is that the owners here are the Saarthis."

Bharat Taxi will not have surge pricing

Bharat Taxi will operate without surge charges - a feature that has long been a pain point for both riders and drivers on conventional platforms. Each hour of booking includes 10 kilometres of travel. Any additional distance is charged at Rs. 19 per kilometre, and extra time at Rs. 2.50 per minute. Tolls, parking, and state permits are settled separately with the driver.

Car loans, insurance, and in-app support

Beyond the profit-sharing model, the government is also extending financial support services to Saarthis. Under the Bharat Taxi initiative, the government will offer car loans and insurance services to drivers. An in-app support service will also be available to assist Saarthis directly through the platform.

Bharat Taxi drivers share their initial experience

The event also featured testimonials from drivers already operating under the platform. One driver shared that he earned Rs. 20,000 in the month of January alone through Bharat Taxi. A female driver from Bihar shared how the platform empowered her following the death of her husband, giving her a stable and dignified source of income.

Bharat Taxi currently has over 15 lakh customers registered and growing.