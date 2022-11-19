Bharat Electronics to develop bomb diffusal robots in collaboration with DRDO

Representational image | IANS

The government is looking to privatise banks, has divested from the national carrier Air India and has also unsuccessfully attempted to privatise state-owned oil company Bharat Petroleum. On the other hand the list of Navratna companies, or public sector firms which have greater economy, has expanded to 14 and they are thriving. One such Navratna Bharat Electronics, which operates in the aerospace and defence sector, has signed a pact with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to set up labs in four cities.

Multiple agreements to boost defense

The firm has also signed a joint development agreement with IIT Madras, to collaborate in the field of quantum science and tech. On the other hand its deal with DRDO involves manufacturing of missile components, bomb diffusal robots and aerial electronic warfare systems. The robots to be developed by BEL and Defence Research in Pune, will be capable of diffusing air dropped bombs and will be controlled from a distance.

Robots, radars and more in store

Deals in Hyderabad and Dehradun will help BEL create laser based end game fuze for missiles, to detonate explosives when a target of interest is detected. Digital radar warning mechanisms will be developed as part of the company’s commitment with a centre for development and integration of combat aircraft systems in Bengaluru. The enhanced radar systems will allow aircraft to achieve accuracy against dense signal.