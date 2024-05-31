Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results: Net Profit Skyrockets 89%; EBITDA Increases To ₹316.5 Cr

The Mini Ratna Company, a leading manufacturer of defence equipment, Bharat Dynamics, released their Q4 results, showing a remarkable 89.04 per cent increase in net profit increase in net profit over the previous year and a 7 per cent increase in revenue.

The company's consolidated revenue decreased by 4.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,369 crore in FY24 from Rs 2,289 crore in FY23 for the entire year. In comparison to FY23, the company's net profit increased by 73.8 per cent to Rs 612 crore from Rs 352 crore.

Costs, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 15.43 per cent on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but increased by 14.45 per cent on an annual basis.

Operating income increased 193.47 per cent from one quarter to the next and 77.09 per cent from one year to the next, indicating strong performance.

Operationally, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to Rs 316.5 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, a 72.6 per cent increase over Rs 183 crore in the same period last year.

For the reporting quarter, the Ebitda margin increased to 37.1 per cent from 23 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY23. A final dividend of Rs 0.85 per share with face value of Rs 5 per share, has been proposed by the board for the fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2024.

Share performance

Bharat Dynamics' stock was up 0.55 per cent at 1556 a share on the BSE at 3.07 PM. The S&P BSE Sensex, in contrast, decreased by 0.028 percent.

The company's stock is currently trading at a 58.14-times price-to-earnings multiple. Bharat Dynamics is of India's top producers of missile systems and ammunition

