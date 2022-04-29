Bharat BillPay partners with FAARMS; to offer recurring payments to farmers

Bharat Bill Payment System, a platform for facilitating all recurring payments across categories, has announced it has collaborated with FAARMS to enable the recurring payments facility for all the farmers across India.

Through the FAARMS app, farmers can easily access a complete spectrum of products and services that include seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, animal feed, and more products delivered right at their doorstep.

This collaboration will help to create a marketplace for the farmers across India wherein they can purchase products as well as manage various recurring payments like electricity, loan repayments, water bills, etc. on the same app, it said in a statement.

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL) said, “This partnership is a step towards bringing farmers into the mainstream digital payments ecosystem and bridging the financial inclusion gap for the last mile of the country. We look forward to collaborating with many new players to create a network effect and provide a convenient, uniform, and assured transaction experience to farmers and many such households across India.”

Taranbir Singh - CEO and Co-founder of FAARMS said, "The collaboration with the Government of India to integrate Bharat BillPay into the FAARMS app will give direct access to rural India to pay all their bills anytime anywhere instantly. This is a life-altering moment and we are glad to be the catalyst here."

Alok Duggal, COO and Co-founder of FAARMS says, "We have a deep reach in the remotest of villages in northern and central India and have been successful in gaining the trust of the farming community in the last two years. This helped us become one of the first agri-startup to tie up with, for connecting brands with the rural community".

