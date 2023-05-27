BGMI's comeback scheduled for May 29; available for preloading on Android devices now

KRAFTON

The comeback of PUBG alternative Battlegrounds Mobile India, had hit a roadblock when servers went offline.

Eager gamers were left frustrated without any update, since a specific date for the relaunch wasn't shared with developers, and a test version was available for select users.

But BGMI enthusiasts can finally breath a sigh of relief, as they can preload the game on Android devices through the weekend.

The much awaited online battle royale game will go online on Monday, May 29, 2023.