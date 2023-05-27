 BGMI's comeback scheduled for May 29; available for preloading on Android devices now
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBGMI's comeback scheduled for May 29; available for preloading on Android devices now

BGMI's comeback scheduled for May 29; available for preloading on Android devices now

Eager gamers were left frustrated without any update, since a specific date for the relaunch wasn't shared with developers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
KRAFTON

The comeback of PUBG alternative Battlegrounds Mobile India, had hit a roadblock when servers went offline.

Eager gamers were left frustrated without any update, since a specific date for the relaunch wasn't shared with developers, and a test version was available for select users.

But BGMI enthusiasts can finally breath a sigh of relief, as they can preload the game on Android devices through the weekend.

The much awaited online battle royale game will go online on Monday, May 29, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BGMI's comeback scheduled for May 29; available for preloading on Android devices now

BGMI's comeback scheduled for May 29; available for preloading on Android devices now

Sun Pharma eyes full acquisition of Israeli firm via reverse triangular merger

Sun Pharma eyes full acquisition of Israeli firm via reverse triangular merger

Uber inks pact to provide services for PSUs and ministries

Uber inks pact to provide services for PSUs and ministries

After a positive end to the week for D-street, here are stocks to watch on Monday

After a positive end to the week for D-street, here are stocks to watch on Monday

Rivals Tesla and Ford sign deal for supercharger access; clock 7% jump in stock value

Rivals Tesla and Ford sign deal for supercharger access; clock 7% jump in stock value