'Beware Of The Hype': Raymond MD Gautam Singhania Slams Maserati's India Relaunch Over Unresolved Car Complaint

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania has criticised Italian luxury carmaker Maserati over an unresolved customer complaint, warning prospective buyers to reconsider purchasing its vehicles as the brand expands its Indian operations.

Singhania expressed his dissatisfaction through Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, following Maserati's latest product launches in India.

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In an Instagram post accompanying a video discussing the Maserati MC20, he urged buyers to "think twice" before purchasing a vehicle from the company.

He also accused the carmaker of failing to address his concerns, although the precise nature of his complaint remains unclear.

Singhania Questions Maserati's After-Sales Service

In a series of posts on X, Singhania alleged that Maserati had failed to provide adequate after-sales support.

He claimed that his complaint remained unresolved despite the company's renewed focus on the Indian market.

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"You buy a supercar for the thrill of driving, not the frustration of chasing service managers who have no solutions," he wrote.

Singhania also questioned whether Maserati could regain customers' confidence without addressing grievances raised by existing owners.

He argued that luxury carmakers must demonstrate accountability and provide reliable support after selling expensive vehicles.

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The businessman owns a Maserati MC20, although his posts do not clearly establish which vehicle is involved in the complaint.

Maserati's response to his allegations was not available in the supplied report.

Maserati Launches New Models And Opens Mumbai Showroom

Singhania's criticism coincided with Maserati's October 30 event showcasing its expanded Indian line-up.

The company introduced refreshed versions of the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio, alongside the GT2 Stradale and MCPura.

Maserati also opened a new Mumbai dealership in partnership with Navnit Motors.

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The showroom is its third flagship retail outlet in India, following Delhi and Bengaluru.

Singhania, a prominent automobile enthusiast, owns several high-performance vehicles, including the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren Senna, McLaren 720S and Lamborghini Countach.

His criticism has drawn attention to after-sales service concerns as Maserati seeks to strengthen its presence in India's luxury automobile market.