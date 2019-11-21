Beware of KYC calls: Paytm founder has a warning for all users

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Wednesday warned Paytm users about scam messages and emails. He asked them to not fall prey to fraudsters pretending to have any connection with Paytm, the e-commerce payment system and financial technology company.
The founder tweeted saying, “Pls (please) don’t trust any SMS sent on blocking your Paytm account or suggestion to do a KYC. These are fraudsters trying to get your account to steal money."
Sharma also shared an image in another tweet that showed messages received by people in the name of Paytm but was not forwarded by the company.
Initially, a journalist Rubika Liyaquat’s tweet regarding a fraud call she answered. The person on the call asked her to download another app in order to update her KYC.
Her tweet read, "I got a message and then a call from 9851498982, the man from the other side asked me to download an app. for KYC, when I questioned him and refused to do so he abused and disconnected. Paytm, I am worried about those who must have downloaded the app.'
