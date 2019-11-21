Who is Altaf Hussian? The Pakistani who wants Indian citizenship and owned Arnab Goswami

Altaf Hussain, a British Pakistani fugitive and a former politician is the founder of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM).

Altaf fled from Pakistan in 1992 after the Pakistani government cracked down on his political party. He had fled to the UK and has been avoiding the Pakistani Anti-Terrorism Court since 2015. He has been charged with murder, targeted killings, treason, inciting violence and hate speeches.

Last month, Altaf was charged by the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command under Section 1(2) of the UK's Terrorism Act 2006 ifor encouraging terrorism. He is currently living under strict bail conditions imposed by the court.

Altaf Hussain now wants India to grant him and his colleagues asylum or at least financial assistance to take his case to the International Court of Justice. In a speech dated November 9, Altaf has asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant his need for asylum and/or financial assistance.

In a video released on his social media, Altaf promises to not interfere in Indian politics while his stay in the country but has already commented on the Ayodhya verdict and slammed AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in the same video.

He says, “If India today, and Prime Minister Modi, allow me to come to India and provided me asylum with my colleagues, I am ready to come to India along with my colleagues because my grandfather is buried there, my grandmother is buried there; my thousands of relatives are buried there, in India. I want to go there, to their graves. I want to pray”.

Further in the video, he says, “If you don't provide us with shelter, give us some influential financial people to come and go to the international court. I have no money so you ask your people to pay the court fees, I will fight alone at the International Court of Justice for Baloch, Sindhis and Muhajirs and all other ethnic-religious minorities”.