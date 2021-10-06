Bestech Group launches shop-cum-office plots in Gurugram

Bestech Group, a diverse real estate conglomerate, has launched Central Boulevard, one-of-its-kind SCO (Shop-cum-office) plots in Sector 88, New Gurugram targetting investors and end-users.

Central Boulevard is located at the junction of a 135-metre multi-utility corridor, central peripheral road, and Dwarka Expressway (NPR). The project is a short distance away from a proposed metro station, from NH 8, and IGI airport.

Sector 88 is the fastest booming space in New Gurugram and the project's seamless connectivity to the rest of the city and a dense catchment of residents in close proximity makes it a great place to run your business.

Kamaljit Singh, Senior Vice President, Bestech Group, said: "The future is moving towards a flexible working culture, with shopping, entertainment, dining together. These SCO plots are soon bound to attract footfall for retailers operating out of Central Boulevard owing to a dense catchment in the vicinity."

Of the 60 acres, 4.6 acres would be used in the development of Central Boulevard which will have 50 premium plots offering an eclectic mix of retail, shopping centre, and office spaces – making it a one-stop destination that offers entrepreneurs all that they want. London-based architecture firm Chapman Taylor has envisioned the 60-acres of master planning and marvellous design of Bestech Grand Central and Central Boulevard.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 02:17 PM IST