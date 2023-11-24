Best Annual Report Awards 2023 : Jury Examines Transparency, Governance, Precision And Simplicity In Annual Reports

(L-R) Abizer Diwanji, Senior Partner, EY, Utpal Sheth, CEO & Senior Partner, RARE Enterprises, Revati Kasture, Executive Director, CareEdge, M. Damodaran, Chairperson, Excellence Enablers, and Abhijit Sen, Senior Advisor, EY, and Vishakha Mulye, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. They constituted the jury which decided the Best Annual Report Award winners. The event was hosted by The Free Press Journal along with CareEdge, its knowledge partner | Vijay Gohil

The Free Press Journal along with Care Edge, its knowledge partner, held its jury meet to decide the Best Annual Report Award winners for the second year in a row with a clear aim "to create a system to identify excellence in each sector."

The jury, consisting of erudite members with vast experiences led by Former SEBI Chairman M Damodaran, Abizer Diwanji, Senior Partner EY, Vishakha Mulye, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Revati Kasture - Executive Director , CareEdge Ratings, Abhijit Sen, Senior Adviser, EY and Utpal Sheth, CEO & Sr. Partner, RARE Enterprise - probed, argued, debated, deliberated and discussed in detail- the parameters which were used to decide on the winners in various sectors.

The jury, deliberating to select the best Environmental, Social, and corporate Governance (ESG) player at distinct industry segments to identify companies with the best annual reports, went by the adage that what's not said often reveals more than what's expressly revealed.

Transparency, governance, precision and simplicity of the language used in the report and performance of the companies was foremast factors considered by the jury while agreeing on the winners.

The eight sectors which got their winners are: Banking & Financial Services (BFSI), Chemicals, Electric Equipment, Fertilizers, Oil Exploration and Refineries, Paints, Steel & Iron Products. The Real Estate and Tyres & Allied sectors, earlier part of the segments, were dropped this year.

The engaging meeting ended with wise words of advice by Chairman M Damodaran and the jury sharing its valuable feedback with the team for the awards next year.