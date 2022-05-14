Bengaluru-based CMR University bags ‘Emerging University of the Year’ award by ASSOCHAM

ASSOCHAM (Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India) in its 15th International Education Leadership and Skill Development Summit aimed at driving innovation and inspiring minds through industry and academia alliance, today announced the award for the “Emerging University of the Year”, which was presented to Bengaluru based CMR University by ASSOCHAM National Council on Education.

The award was given by Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt in the presence of Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Chairman ASSOCHAM National Council on Education and Deepak Sood, Secretary-General, ASSOCHAM at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Chancellor Dr Sabitha Ramamurthy said, “I feel truly honoured to know that CMR University has been awarded as the Emerging University of the Year. I'm indeed grateful to those who recognised our work and chose CMR for the award. With this award, my responsibilities towards CMR University as one of the leading universities in India have increased, and it motivates me to strive for excellence in the field of education.”

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 02:52 PM IST