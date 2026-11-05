Bengaluru Airport Gets DGCA Nod For Mixed-Mode Runway Operations

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Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to introduce mixed-mode runway operations, potentially increasing aircraft-handling capacity by nearly 42%.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the aviation regulator granted clearance on Nov 3 following an examination of the proposal submitted by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Bengaluru will become India's second airport after Delhi to adopt the system.

The airport's approved capacity is expected to increase from approximately 60 aircraft movements per hour to 85, helping accommodate growing passenger and airline traffic.

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Currently, Bengaluru airport primarily uses its two parallel runways separately for arrivals and departures.

Under the existing Runway 27 configuration, aircraft depart from Runway 27R and land on Runway 27L.

In Runway 09 configuration, arrivals use Runway 09L, while departures operate from Runway 09R.

The mixed-mode arrangement will allow both runways to handle arrivals and departures more flexibly, subject to operational and safety clearances.

Air traffic controllers will be able to sequence staggered arrivals and permit parallel departures wherever conditions allow.

The additional flexibility is expected to improve runway utilisation and reduce congestion during busy periods.

Bengaluru airport currently handles an approved maximum of around 30 arrivals and 30 departures per hour.

With the revised arrangement, its potential daily capacity could exceed 1,500 aircraft movements, depending on demand and operating conditions.

According to the report, improved runway efficiency could reduce airborne holding, departure queues and aircraft taxiing times.

Shorter waiting periods may also lower aviation fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.

Airlines could benefit from improved aircraft utilisation, more predictable turnaround times and greater schedule reliability.

Passengers may experience fewer delays before take-off and after landing.

The expanded operational capacity could also support additional domestic and international flights, strengthening Bengaluru's position as an aviation hub.

However, actual efficiency gains will depend on weather, airspace restrictions, aircraft types, traffic volumes and ground-handling capabilities.