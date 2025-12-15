 Benchmark 10‑Year Government Bond Yield To Edge Lower, Driven By Softening In Inflation, Improving Fiscal Health, & Easing Crude Oil Prices
The benchmark 10‑year government bond yield is expected to edge lower till February, driven by softening in inflation, improving fiscal health, and easing crude oil prices. Crisil forecasted GDP to grow at 7 per cent compared with 6.5 per cent in fiscal 2025, and expects CPI-based inflation to soften to 2.5 per cent in FY26. There is a sharper-than-expected fall in food inflation.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The benchmark 10‑year government bond yield is expected to edge lower till February, driven by softening in inflation, improving fiscal health, and easing crude oil prices, a report said on Monday. A report from Crisil Intelligence forecasted that benchmark 10‑year government bond yields will trade between 6.38–6.48 per cent by February 28, 2026.

Currently it is at 6.54 per cent. State development loan yields are expected to ease from 7.15 per cent to 6.98 per cent-7.08 per cent range by February end while 10-year corporate bond yields may fall from 7.15 per cent to 6.98 per cent- 7.08 per cent range. "Policy remains open for a rate cut amid benign inflation, but the RBI will likely stick to a data dependent approach given the uncertain global environment," the report said. Domestic consumption is likely to drive growth, supported by benign inflation, GST rationalization, income tax relief, it said.

