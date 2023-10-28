BEL Registers A Growth Of 29% In PAT During 1st Half Of FY 2023-24 | Image: Bharat Electronics (Representative)

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has achieved a Turnover of Rs. 7364.82 cr, registering a growth of 5.82% during the 1st half of FY 2023-24 over the Turnover of Rs. 6959.78 cr recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the 2nd Quarter of FY 2023-24, BEL achieved a Turnover of Rs. 3918.13 cr as against Rs. 3896.20 cr recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) during the 1st half of FY 2023-24 stood at Rs. 1776.69 cr, with a growth of 26.64% over the Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 1402.96 cr recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the 2nd Quarter of FY 2023-24, Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 1072.94 cr as against Rs. 824.86 cr recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit After Tax (PAT) during the 1st half of FY 2023-24 stood at Rs. 1343.18 cr, with a growth of 28.84% over the Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 1042.54 cr recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the 2nd Quarter of FY 2023-24, Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 812.34 cr as against Rs. 611.05 cr recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The order book position of the company as on 1st October, 2023 stood at Rs. 68728 cr.

