BCCI may issue media rights tender after Zee-Sony merger

BCCI | File pic

Life for the average television viewer flipping through channels is the same even as the Zee-Sony merger that could change their experience keeps hitting roadblocks. But the much-awaited amalgamation in the media industry, stuck since 2021, could affect the decisions of several stakeholders.

The Board of Cricket Control in India has decided to wait for the merger, before inviting bids for media rights of a bilateral series that the Indian cricket team will play right after the Indian Premier League.

A lot at stake

According to an Economic Times report, BCCI wants to see how the merger goes through, before issuing tenders for media rights.

The entity to be created by Zee and Sony coming together, will emerge as a media behemoth worth $10 billion.

Merger could add to Sony's strength

Sony was the broadcaster for IPL till 2017, after which Star bagged the rights for it, but still broadcasts games from England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Star had also won the media rights by outbidding Reliance and Sony back in 2018, for a four-year period till 2023.

But this time, things good pan out very differently if Sony and Zee enter the pitch together.