Bay Tree India Holdings sells over 2% stake in Yes Bank

Anchor investor Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC has sold over 2 percent stake in Yes Bank through open market transactions.

According to a regulatory filing, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC, which held 7.48 percent stake in Yes Bank earlier, sold 52.15 crore shares representing 2.08 per cent of equity stake in multiple tranches between January 6 and May 6, 2021.

Post the sale, stake of Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC in Yes Bank stands at 5.40 percent.

In July 2020, Yes Bank garnered Rs 4,098 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its follow-on public offering.

Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing Rs 2,250 crore in Yes Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 (7.48 per cent) shares.