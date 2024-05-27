 Battle Of The Bourses: NSE To Introduce 1 Paisa Tick Size For Stocks Under ₹250 Starting June 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBattle Of The Bourses: NSE To Introduce 1 Paisa Tick Size For Stocks Under ₹250 Starting June 10

Battle Of The Bourses: NSE To Introduce 1 Paisa Tick Size For Stocks Under ₹250 Starting June 10

In simple terms, it is basically the smallest possible price movement between a stock's bid (buying price) and offer (selling price).

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
National Stock Exchange (NSE) | File/ Representative image

The India's leading stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) tug-of-war for market dominance, is heating up, both exchanges are making strategic moves to attract more traders.

According to the NSE circular, starting June 10, the NSE will launch a 1 paisa tick size for all stocks priced below Rs 250.

But, what is a tick size?

In simple terms, it is basically the smallest possible price movement between a stock's bid (buying price) and offer (selling price).

For instance, if the tick size is Rs 0.05 and the last traded price (LTP) is Rs 50, the next possible bid prices could be Rs 49.95, Rs 49.90, RS 49.85, and so on.

This means you cannot bid Rs 49.92, as it does not meet the tick size rule.

New rule with 1 paisa tick size

But now under the new rule with a 1 paisa tick size for cheaper stocks, if the LTP is Rs 50, the next possible bid prices could be Rs 50.00, Rs 49.99, Rs 49.98, Rs 49.97, and so forth.

This allows for more precise bidding, such as Rs 49.92, which was not possible under the previous 5 paise tick size rule.

Read Also
Franklin Industries Ltd's ₹38.83 Crore Rights Issue Opened From May 24
article-image
With the narrower tick sizes, traders can execute more precise strategies, potentially leading to better liquidity and price discovery

With the narrower tick sizes, traders can execute more precise strategies, potentially leading to better liquidity and price discovery | Representative

The recent announcement of the NSE comes after the BSE last year introducing a similar change for stocks below Rs 100. The NSE's current tick size for stocks above Rs 15 is 5 paise, but this reduction to 1 paisa is expected to boost trading activity.

With the narrower tick sizes, traders can execute more precise strategies, potentially leading to better liquidity and price discovery.

Why is this change significant?

For one, it levels the playing field with the BSE, which has seen a slight increase in its cash market share from 7 per cent in 2023 to 8 per cent in 2024.

Read Also
Glue To Stick Your Pizza? Google's AI Search And Its Hilarious Responses
article-image

Furthermore, the BSE's market share in the Futures and Options (F&O) segment has soared from 5.3 per cent to 17 per cent in just a year, with a daily average turnover skyrocketing from Rs 16 lakh crore to Rs 78 lakh crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Battle Of The Bourses: NSE To Introduce 1 Paisa Tick Size For Stocks Under ₹250 Starting June 10

Battle Of The Bourses: NSE To Introduce 1 Paisa Tick Size For Stocks Under ₹250 Starting June 10

Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen Variant Rolls Out in India at Rs 2.30 Lakh

Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen Variant Rolls Out in India at Rs 2.30 Lakh

DOTS Academy @ Central Aims To Make Confident, Curious, And Future-Ready Individuals Out Of...

DOTS Academy @ Central Aims To Make Confident, Curious, And Future-Ready Individuals Out Of...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Undersea ADIT Tunnel Completed

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Undersea ADIT Tunnel Completed

Franklin Industries Ltd's ₹38.83 Crore Rights Issue Opened From May 24

Franklin Industries Ltd's ₹38.83 Crore Rights Issue Opened From May 24